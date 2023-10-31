Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Assertio Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 614,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,674. Assertio has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASRT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 127,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $386,934.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 127,281 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $386,934.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $137,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,332 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Assertio by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

