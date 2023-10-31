Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 937,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of ATXS stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 144,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,989. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on ATXS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,074,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,935.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 6,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.