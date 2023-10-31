Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,607. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 129.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

