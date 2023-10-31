Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.80. 301,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 101,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 185,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after buying an additional 80,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

