ATOR Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.74 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $115.74 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,604,905 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 86,604,953.178 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.31490998 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,353,238.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

