Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 361,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Atreca has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Atreca will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 274,739 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $109,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,893 shares in the company, valued at $114,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,302 shares of company stock valued at $118,980. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atreca by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 509,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

