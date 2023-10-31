Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 833,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after buying an additional 326,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. 919,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

