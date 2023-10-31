Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,738,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,307,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,686,000 after buying an additional 311,196 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.96. 69,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

