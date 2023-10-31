Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock remained flat at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,615. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

