Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 907 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $239.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $151.34 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

