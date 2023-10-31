Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

Linde stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $289.94 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

