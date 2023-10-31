Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after buying an additional 624,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. 2,671,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

