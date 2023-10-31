Axie Infinity Tops 1-Day Volume of $96.90 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $769.17 million and approximately $96.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00015723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,590.57 or 0.99975241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,391,737 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,391,737.27584437 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.61218236 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 367 active market(s) with $132,220,233.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

