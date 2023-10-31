B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 577,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 2,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.86. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.16.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

