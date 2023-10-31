B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 14,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,107,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

