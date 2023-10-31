Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Backblaze news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,653,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,460.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 94,058 shares of company stock valued at $502,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 64,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,546. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $188.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

