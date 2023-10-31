Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.80

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.80 and last traded at C$36.76, with a volume of 95315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDGI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.21.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.12.

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.