Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

VEA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 3,110,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,205,598. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

