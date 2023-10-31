Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

BBDO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,489. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

