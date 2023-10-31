Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:ITCL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 20,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Banco Itaú Chile has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02.
Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.
