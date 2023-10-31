Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.59. 7,038,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,071,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

