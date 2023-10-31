Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Up 120%

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) shot up 120% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 6,914,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,525% from the average session volume of 122,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

