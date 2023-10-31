BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 186,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCardia by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCardia by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter worth $42,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 49,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 415.52% and a negative net margin of 3,061.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

