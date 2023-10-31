BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. 1,773,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,985. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

