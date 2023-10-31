Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Critical Contrast

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biotricity and Orchestra BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Orchestra BioMed has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 273.13%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Biotricity.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Biotricity has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biotricity and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Orchestra BioMed N/A -27.57% -12.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Orchestra BioMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million 0.97 -$18.66 million ($1.69) -0.65 Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Orchestra BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold retractors that are minimally invasive surgical device solutions. The company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients; and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

