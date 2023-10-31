BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $480,243.19

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $425.12 million and $480,243.19 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $34,232.07 or 1.00033857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 34,309.63437203 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $480,104.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

