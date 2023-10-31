BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0002

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $3.50 million and $733,888.04 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,590.57 or 0.99975241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001834 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,016,488,245 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00021663 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $870,539.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

