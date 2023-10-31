BitTorrent-New (BTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $51.74 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $443.43 million and $51.74 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002152 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001322 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002817 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002767 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000051 USD and is up 13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $45,026,347.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

