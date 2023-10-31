BitTorrent-New (BTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $51.74 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $443.43 million and $51.74 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001322 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001041 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002863 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002817 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002767 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.