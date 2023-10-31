Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Up 9.6% in October

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,117. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.61. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

