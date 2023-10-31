Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $65.40. 208,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,313. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,272 shares of company stock worth $2,235,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 49,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

