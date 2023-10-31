Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.63-3.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.40. 223,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,396. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,272 shares of company stock worth $2,235,865. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $15,731,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Stories

