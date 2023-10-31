Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,430,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 33,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

BXMT stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 1,707,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,977. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.54%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Stories

