Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (BMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LON:BMY opened at GBX 411.86 ($5.01) on Tuesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 492.50 ($5.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.95. The company has a market cap of £336.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,584.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomsbury Publishing

In other news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 71,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £291,514.95 ($354,727.37). 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

