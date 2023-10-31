Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 222,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,446. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

