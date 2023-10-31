Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 280,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. 144,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,666. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Lisa Brezonik purchased 4,900 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,040 shares in the company, valued at $202,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
