Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 280,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. 144,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,666. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Brezonik purchased 4,900 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,040 shares in the company, valued at $202,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

