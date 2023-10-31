Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 115.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 3,249,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,110. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 48,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 931,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after acquiring an additional 82,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

