Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $842.20. 734,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $856.01 and its 200-day moving average is $811.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $441.36 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The company has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

