Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AVGO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $842.20. 734,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $856.01 and its 200-day moving average is $811.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $441.36 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The company has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
