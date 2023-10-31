Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.26

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 7712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $914.11 million, a P/E ratio of 611.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($1.27). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.63%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

