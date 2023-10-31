Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Up 6.6% in October

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance
Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.47.
Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cambridge Bancorp
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cambridge Bancorp
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.