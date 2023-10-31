Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Up 6.6% in October

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cambridge Bancorp

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.