Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 21,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Cameco Trading Up 8.0 %

CCJ stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,134,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,689. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 272.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

