Canaccord Genuity Group Trims DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price to $33.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

