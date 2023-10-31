Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,390,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 21,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,017,000 after buying an additional 204,455 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 578,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.