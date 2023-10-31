CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Down 10.8% in October

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CannBioRx Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of CannBioRx Life Sciences stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 6,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15.
CannBioRx Life Sciences Company Profile
