Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 17th

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 161.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFFN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at $357,104.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at $406,118. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $138,750. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,642.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.