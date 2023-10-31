Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $285.24 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and $285.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.11 or 0.05236525 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00032925 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022831 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011862 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011363 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003762 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001917 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,305,036,712 coins and its circulating supply is 35,245,213,453 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars.
