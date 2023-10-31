Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $285.24 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and $285.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.11 or 0.05236525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00032925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,305,036,712 coins and its circulating supply is 35,245,213,453 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

