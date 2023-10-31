Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,566 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $271.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.50. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.