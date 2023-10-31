Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.01 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMT traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $450.54. The stock had a trading volume of 297,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

