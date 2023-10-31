Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $383.44 million and $3.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,123,427,406 coins and its circulating supply is 11,427,016,725 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,121,599,692 with 11,425,294,001 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03374508 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,564,870.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

