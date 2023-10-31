Ceera Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.