Ceera Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE MO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
