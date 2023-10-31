Ceera Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.67. 202,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.28. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.